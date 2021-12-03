Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVBC remained flat at $$27.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

