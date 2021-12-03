Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 target price for the company.

SPIR opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Spire has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

