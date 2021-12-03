Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer Acquires 8,800 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $13,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.51 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.