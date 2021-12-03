Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer Acquires 8,800 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $13,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.51 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 800,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

