Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.600-$14.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Shares of COO traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.77. 3,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $327.44 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.62.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

