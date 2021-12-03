Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. 56,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

