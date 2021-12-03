CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 38.3% in November

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CSPI stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.57 and a beta of 1.70. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

