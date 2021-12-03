Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has raised its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

