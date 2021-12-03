Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,534.40

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,534.40 ($85.37) and traded as high as GBX 6,595 ($86.16). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,595 ($86.16), with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,539.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,744.84.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.