Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

