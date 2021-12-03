Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $11.25 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 997.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.