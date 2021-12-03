Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $11.25 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31.
Several research firms have weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.