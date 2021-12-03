Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,534.40

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,534.40 ($85.37) and traded as high as GBX 6,595 ($86.16). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,595 ($86.16), with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £182.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,539.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,744.84.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

