Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Target Price at $58.17

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. 3,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. PROG has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

