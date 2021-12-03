Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT at $15.78

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPRQF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PPRQF stock remained flat at $$11.38 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

