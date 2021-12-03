NFT Alley 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,708.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $120,147.52 and $42,708.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00063384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.23 or 0.07960788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00091985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.42 or 0.99795387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002785 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

