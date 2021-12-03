Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,623. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

