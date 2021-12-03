Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Hits $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.30 or 0.00358001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

