Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $36,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $123,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,061,340 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $83.19 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

