Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.78% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $197,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 112,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

