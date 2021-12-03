Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 149.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $42,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,611.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,790.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,707.11. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

