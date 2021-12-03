Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.