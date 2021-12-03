Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

EUFN stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

