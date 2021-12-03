Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Crown worth $35,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

CCK opened at $106.50 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

