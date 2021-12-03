Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1,630.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,444,812. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

