Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 518,266 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14,603.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 518,266 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of Citrix Systems worth $56,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

