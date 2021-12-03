Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $39,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,076,000 after purchasing an additional 121,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

