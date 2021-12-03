Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $50.24 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360,948 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $166.15 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

