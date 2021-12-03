ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $44.12 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.