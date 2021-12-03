The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

