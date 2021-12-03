Ellevest Inc. Buys 550 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 72.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,262,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

