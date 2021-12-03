RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

