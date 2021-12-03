UMB Bank N A MO Sells 700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.87 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

