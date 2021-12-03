Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $22.89 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.