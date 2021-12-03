CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.35. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 35,681 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CESDF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 13.69%.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

