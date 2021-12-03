Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 1,113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Roche by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 575,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,119. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.