Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.04

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.04 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 130,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.75. The company has a market capitalization of £558.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 9,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.