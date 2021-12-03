NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.