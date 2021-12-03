Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of MED opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 52-week low of $183.46 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

