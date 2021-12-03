Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $15.17 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

