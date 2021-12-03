Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rises By 57.6%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF remained flat at $$32.25 during trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.