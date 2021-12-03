GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of GMS worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

