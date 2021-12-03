Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in November

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,861.0 days.

Shares of OCLDF remained flat at $$10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

