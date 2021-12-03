Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in November

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,861.0 days.
Shares of OCLDF remained flat at $$10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
Orica Company Profile
