PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PCN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 77,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $19.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

