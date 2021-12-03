Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $352.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,703 shares of company stock worth $1,305,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.