Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.04. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 135.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

