Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,544. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. Denbury has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Denbury by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

