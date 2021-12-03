Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.