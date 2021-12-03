Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.