Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SPLP stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 6,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

