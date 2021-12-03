Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SPLP stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 6,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $38.30.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
