ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MOHO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. ECMOHO has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ECMOHO at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

