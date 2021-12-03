Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Up to $43.38

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.38, but opened at $46.58. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 793 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

