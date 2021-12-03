Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $17.50. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 1,218 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $724.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,437 shares of company stock worth $2,313,659. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

